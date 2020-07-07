Caribbean Premier League 2020 draft: Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders, Rashid Khan to play for Barbados Tridents

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which set to start on August 18 and conclude on September 10. The draft for Hero CPL 2020 was carried out remotely and the six participating teams managed to fill their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players. Popular names like Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Pravin Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all were picked up.

Defending champions, the Barbados Tridents, have signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The other overseas players in Tridents are Englishman Harry Gurney and Afghani Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Indian spinner Pravin Tambe, who is set to become the first Indian to play at the CPL. TKR have also signed Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 13 players from their 2019 squad and have added New Zealander Ross Taylor and Afghani Naveen-ul-Haq. Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford have been retained by Warriors.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Australians Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Ish Sodhi and Sohail Tanvir.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have recruited Carlos Brathwaite who was released by the Patriots. They have also included Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Pakistani batsman Asif Ali is the other big overseas players in their squad which also includes Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Oshane Thomas.

The Hero CPL was launched in 2013. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season.