Caribbean Premier League Introduces New Rule For Slow Over Rate

The excitement of the T20 format, characterized by its fast-paced action and electrifying performances, is set to be enhanced even further in the upcoming 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) seasons. To maintain the essence of rapid cricket, organizers have introduced new penalties for slow over rates, aimed at ensuring that matches remain captivating and efficient for both spectators and players.

Stricter Monitoring and Guidelines

In a move to curb the increasing duration of T20 games, each team will now have precisely 85 minutes to complete their allotted overs. This time constraint will be closely monitored throughout the tournament. The fielding side will be expected to finish the 17th over of the innings within 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th over by 76 minutes and 30 seconds, and the 19th over by 80 minutes and 45 seconds. The vigilance will extend to the third umpire, who will relay over rates to the captains after each over, as well as to the audience through on-screen graphics.

Penalties and Dispensations

Teams falling behind the prescribed over rates will face escalating penalties starting from the 18th over. The penalties are designed to maintain a balance between the contest and ensuring the pace of the game. At the commencement of the 18th over, one additional player will be required to enter the fielding circle, raising the total to five. Should the team remain behind the rate at the beginning of the 19th over, two more fielders will need to be positioned within the circle, totaling six. In the event that the team is still lagging behind as the 20th over commences, the captain must select a player to exit the field, with six fielders remaining inside the circle.

Acknowledging that both sides contribute to the game's tempo, there is also an onus on batting teams to avoid time-wasting. Upon receiving a first and final warning from the umpires, the batting team will incur a 5-run penalty for each subsequent instance of time wasting. This dual-pronged approach aims to ensure that the pace of play is maintained from both sides of the contest.

Michael Hall, CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, emphasized the importance of preserving the essence of T20 cricket. Expressing his concerns about the gradual elongation of game durations, he underscored the collective responsibility of everyone involved in the sport. While the organizers remain hopeful that in-game penalties will not be necessary, they view these measures as proportionate and essential to ensure the captivating nature of T20 cricket remains intact.