CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 13 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12 PM IST January 31

The Chattogram Challengers will be up against Comilla Victorians in Match No. 13 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday (January 31). The Challengers will be high on confidence after their 16-run victory over Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday (January 29). International stars Will Jacks and Benny Howell will be the key players for them and they have done justice to their reputation in this tournament. With 3 wins and 2 losses, the Challengers are at the top spot in the standings with 6 points.

Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, have played only two matches in this tournament and have won both of them. The Victorians bowled out the opposition inside 100 runs on both occasions – showing their mighty bowling prowess. They are placed at the second spot in the standings with 4 points.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match No. 13

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 31st at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Sabbir Rahman, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Ben Howell (C), Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Ben Howell

Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam (c), Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Comilla Victorian: Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Karim Janat, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman