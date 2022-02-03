CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No.18 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 5:00 PM IST February 3

Chattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians in Match No.18 of the BPL 2022 on Thursday (February 3). Challengers so far have registered 3 wins and 4 losses, standing 4th on the points table with 6 points. In their previous fixture, Challengers lost to Fortune Barishal by 14 runs and are currently struggling to keep themselves in good rhythm. They will look win this fixture and keep the momentum going.
On the other hand, Comilla Victorians were on a hot 3-match winning streak until Tuesday (February 1), when Minister Group Dhaka defeated them by 50 runs. Victorians were a little shaky in their run-chase and paid the price for it. Currently, on top of the table, they will look to bounce back from the previous defeat and continue to perform just like they were before the defeat.
Match Details
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match No. 18
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Date & Time: February 3rd at 5:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website
CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Liton Das
Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Delport, Will Jacks (vc), Mahmudul Hasan Joy
All-rounders: Benny Howell, Nahidul Islam, Afif Hossain
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Vice-captain: Will Jacks
CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Chattogram Challengers: Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Cameron Delport, Karim Janat, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman