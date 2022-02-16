CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5PM IST February 16

The Chattogram Challengers will face off against Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Wednesday (February 16). The Challengers are in good form as they defeated Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator by 7 runs, putting up a target of 189 runs. Their tight bowling and great fielding effort got them past the Tigers. Chadwick Walton's innings of 89 off 44 balls played a major role in their victory.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians lost their first chance to book a spot in the finals against Fortune Barishal and have to defeat the Challengers to face Barishal again. In the Qualifier 1, Victorian's batting order was demolished by the Fortune Barishal bowling attack and they lost the match by 10 runs.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: February 16th at 5PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton, Liton Das (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Shamim Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Liton Das

CCH vs COV BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Comilla Victorians: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam