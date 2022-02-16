हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5PM IST February 16

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FBA vs COV, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5PM IST February 16
Source: Twitter

The Chattogram Challengers will face off against Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Wednesday (February 16). The Challengers are in good form as they defeated Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator by 7 runs, putting up a target of 189 runs. Their tight bowling and great fielding effort got them past the Tigers. Chadwick Walton's innings of 89 off 44 balls played a major role in their victory.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians lost their first chance to book a spot in the finals against Fortune Barishal and have to defeat the Challengers to face Barishal again. In the Qualifier 1, Victorian's batting order was demolished by the Fortune Barishal bowling attack and they lost the match by 10 runs.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: February 16th at 5PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton, Liton Das (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Shamim Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Liton Das

CCH vs COV BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Comilla Victorians: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh Premier League 2022BPL 2022Dream11Chattogram ChallengersComilla Victorians
Next
Story

Pakistan vs Australia 2022: Pacer Michael Neser ruled out of Test series due to injury

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last in Mumbai hospital