Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 16 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5 PM IST February 1

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match No. 16 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs FBA, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. (Source: Twitter)

The Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal in Match No. 16 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Tuesday (February 16). The Challengers have won three out of six games and are placed in the second position in the points table. They lost their last game against Comilla Victorians after the Victorians posted a massive 183/3 led by Faf du Plessis and Cameron Delport half-centuries.

The Barishal have also won three out of their five games and find themselves in the third position in the points table. They have won their last two matches and would be looking to continue the winning run this season.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match No. 16

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: February 1st at 5 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs FBA BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nurul Hasan, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Chris Gayle, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Will Jacks (C)

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Ben Howell (VC)

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mujee-ur-Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: Ben Howell

CCH vs FBA BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Will Jacks, Kennar Lewis (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed.

Fortune Barishal: Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

