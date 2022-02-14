हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Eliminator at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, 12 PM IST February 14

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Eliminator - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs KHT, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Khulna Tigers opener Andre Fletcher. (Source: Twitter)

The Chattogram Challengers will be up against Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday (February 14). The Challengers won their final league game against Sylhet Sunrisers by four wickets and booked their entry into the play-offs. With 5 wins and 5 losses, they finished third in the standings with 10 points.

The Khulna Tigers also enjoyed a great last game where they chased down the target of 183 with 9 wickets to spare against Comilla Victorians to finish fourth in the standings with 10 points. Whoever wins this game will play either Fortune Barishal or Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (February 16).

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Eliminator

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: February 14th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Shamim Patwari

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (C), Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Farhad Reza, Nabil Samad, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (VC)

Captain: Mahedi Hasan

Vice-captain: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Will Jacks, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Benny Howell, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Jaker Ali, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad

