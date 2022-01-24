हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 6 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 5 PM IST January 24

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match No. 6 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs KHT, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Chattogram Challengers will take on Khulna Tigers in the Match No. 6 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (January 24). The Challengers lost their opening game of the tournament but bounced back with a victory over Minister Group Dhaka by 30 runs. 

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers started their campaign with a win over Minister Group Dhaka. Andre Fletcher and Thisara Perera played a vital role in that win and Tigers have a more balanced side compared to the Challengers. The Tigers will look to continue their winning run. 

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match No. 6

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: January 24th at 5 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Benny Howell (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Benny Howell

Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

CCH vs KHT BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

