CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 6 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 5 PM IST January 24

Chattogram Challengers will take on Khulna Tigers in the Match No. 6 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (January 24). The Challengers lost their opening game of the tournament but bounced back with a victory over Minister Group Dhaka by 30 runs.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers started their campaign with a win over Minister Group Dhaka. Andre Fletcher and Thisara Perera played a vital role in that win and Tigers have a more balanced side compared to the Challengers. The Tigers will look to continue their winning run.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match No. 6

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: January 24th at 5 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Benny Howell (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Benny Howell

Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

CCH vs KHT BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi