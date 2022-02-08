CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 23 at Sylhet International Stadium, 12 PM IST February 8

The Chattogram Challengers will face off against Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Tuesday (February 8). The Challengers have been inconsistent so far in this year’s league, having lost three matches in a row. Their hopes for qualification hangs in balance and they must win their remaining two matches to stay alive. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are at the 5th spot in the standings with 6 points.
Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, shared the points with Comilla Victorians on Friday after the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain. They tasted success and failure equally in this tournament having won 3 and lost 3 matches and occupies 3rd spot in the standings with 7 points.
Match Details
Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 23
Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet
Date & Time: February 8th at 12 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
CCH vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton
Batters: Mahmudullah (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Will Jacks (C), Shamim Patwari
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Ben Howell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Captain: Will Jacks
Vice-captain: Mahmudullah
CCH vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Chattogram Challengers: Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah (c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Naim Sheikh, Mashrafe Mortaza, Qais Ahmad, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain