Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match No. 23 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs MGD, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 23 at Sylhet International Stadium, 12 PM IST February 8
Chattogram Challengers batter Will Jacks. (Source: Twitter)

The Chattogram Challengers will face off against Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Tuesday (February 8). The Challengers have been inconsistent so far in this year’s league, having lost three matches in a row. Their hopes for qualification hangs in balance and they must win their remaining two matches to stay alive. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are at the 5th spot in the standings with 6 points.

Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, shared the points with Comilla Victorians on Friday after the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain. They tasted success and failure equally in this tournament having won 3 and lost 3 matches and occupies 3rd spot in the standings with 7 points.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 23

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date & Time: February 8th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Mahmudullah (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Will Jacks (C), Shamim Patwari

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Ben Howell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: Mahmudullah

CCH vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah (c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Naim Sheikh, Mashrafe Mortaza, Qais Ahmad, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

