Ishant Sharma is currently sidelined from the national team but he remains one of the legends of the sport from the country. Ishant is among the rare cricketers who have played more than 100 Tests for India, picking 311 wickets while he also has 115 ODI and 8 T20I wickets to his name. The 35-year-old cricketer is facing race against time to make another comeback to the Indian team and is working very hard on his game.

But today, we are talking about Ishant for a completely different reason. The India pacer has gone viral on the internet for an video that has resurfaced again. An X account that is famous for posting old videos of cricketers and cricket matches shared Ishant's video clip from a news channel from yesteryears. In that video, one can hear Ishant asking the youngsters to start spending quality time with their parents on Valentine's Day instead of going out with their lovers.

"Celebrate Valentines Day with your parents...their love is not governed by your success of failure...they always love you equally. Give gifts to your parents and make them happy on February 14," Ishant says in the video.

Celebrities do get viral for saying or doing something in the past. We have seen old videos of actors and cricketers resurfacing online again. Internet users also dig out old tweets of some celebrities and make them viral again. Some of these tweets turn out to be in poor taste and they were posted when these celebrities were quite young and did not have a solid opinion on everything.

Here, Ishant's point is not completely wrong. He is only spreading a good message to take care of parents on Valentine's Day and spend a day with them. The day does not necessarily belong to two lovers. V-Day is a festival of love. It is celebration of love.

Coming back to his cricket, Ishant is currently playing Ranji Trophy 2024 for Delhi as he aims to make a comeback to the national team. It will take some doing to break the door again as the competition has risen within the Indian dressing room itself to find a place in the playing 11. But we wish Ishant the best in his quest to play for India one more time.