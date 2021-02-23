Chaminda Vaas resigns after pay dispute with Sri Lanka Cricket board

In a dramatic turn of events, Sri Lankan pace great Chaminda Vaas on Monday (February 22) resigned as the national team’s fast bowling coach due to a pay dispute with his board, barely three days after being appointed to the post.

Former Lanka left-arm paceman Vaas resigned just before the team’s departure for a tour of the West Indies.

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain,” a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) statement read.

“The management of SLC, and indeed the entire nation, hold Mr. Vaas in high esteem as a cricketer who has excelled for his country. His years of yeoman service have been appreciated and rewarded over the years both in status and in kind.

“ In such circumstances, it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration’s refusal to accede to an unjustifiable demand for an increased USD (US Dollar) remuneration, in spite of being a contracted employee of Sri Lanka Cricket, already receiving remuneration that is in keeping with his experience, qualifications, and expertise, in addition to which he would have been entitled to the usual USD per diems offered to all members of a traveling squad,” the statement added.

It was only last week that Vaas was appointed to replace Australian David Saker following the team’s poor show against South Africa and England in the recent times. Vaas incidentally was to leave for the West Indies with the team on Monday night to play three matches each of the two shorter formats and two Tests.

Vaas, with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets is Sri Lanka’s most successful pace bowlers and his sudden resignation ahead of a tour has not gone down well with the cricket board.

The team’s departure was dealt a blow on Monday morning when it was announced that fast bowler Lahiru Kumara had returned positive for COVID-19.

The first of the three T20 internationals is to be played in Antigua on March 3.

(with PTI inputs)