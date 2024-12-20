Champions Trophy 2025: India-Pakistan To Lock Horns On This Day, THESE Venues In Race To Host Big Clash - Report

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan with India playing their matches at a neutral venue. One of the big questions that is creating a lot of chaos is where and when India will face Pakistan. As per the sources, the Indian team will lock horns with Pakistan on February 23 2025 at a neutral venue.

“India will take on Pakistan at a neutral venue on February 23, 2025. ICC looking at Colombo and Dubai to host their matches,” sources told IANS on Thursday.

The likes of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and South Africa have been divided into two groups of four sides each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final.

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ON FEBURARY 23



“It is good that we got some clarity on the Champions Trophy, and also the future ICC tournaments. That will be helpful for all the stakeholders, cricket boards, and the broadcasters,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said to IANS.

The Indian team faced Pakistan last time back during the 2024 ICC men’s T20 World Cup in New York. The Men in Blue secured a six-run win before going on to clinch the title in Barbados under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Their last ODI clash transpired during the 2023 Cricket World Cup when India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team has been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The likes of Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore will organise the matches in Pakistan, while, as per the new arrangement, India will play their matches at a neutral venue.