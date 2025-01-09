Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Uncertain, Mohammed Shami To Make Comeback After 417 Days

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, excitement is brewing over India's squad announcement. As the cricketing world braces for what promises to be a thrilling tournament starting February 19, the focus is firmly on key players and the selectors’ tough decisions. The 15-member squad will be unveiled by January 12, and there’s considerable intrigue surrounding the fitness of two crucial pacers—Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Both have faced injury setbacks, but with only a few weeks left until the tournament, their availability is pivotal for India’s chances.

Mohammed Shami’s Long-Awaited Return: A Boost for India’s Bowling Attack

One of the most talked-about stories ahead of India’s Champions Trophy squad announcement is the return of Mohammed Shami. After a long layoff of 417 days, Shami is set to make a comeback to international cricket. His last appearance was during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was a standout performer, finishing as India’s top wicket-taker.

The 33-year-old pacer’s road to recovery has been filled with hurdles, including ankle surgery and a subsequent knee swelling that kept him sidelined. However, reports suggest that Shami has regained fitness, and the BCCI medical team is optimistic about his return. Shami’s recovery was closely monitored, and he has bowled regularly for Bengal in domestic competitions like the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The BCCI selectors are expected to assess his fitness during the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Baroda, with a final clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) needed for his inclusion in the squad.

Shami’s return would be a significant boost for India’s pace attack, providing the team with a much-needed experienced option alongside the likes of Bumrah, should he be fit in time.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness Woes: A Cloud Over India’s Pace Attack

The most concerning uncertainty for India heading into the Champions Trophy is the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. The premier fast bowler has been struggling with back spasms since the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Following the injury, Bumrah sought medical advice from New Zealand-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten, who had previously treated him for a similar issue in 2023. As of now, the BCCI has not disclosed the exact nature of the injury, but reports suggest that Bumrah is expected to be part of India’s provisional squad, provided he clears the necessary fitness tests.

Bumrah’s injury comes as a major blow, given his key role in India’s bowling attack. The 29-year-old’s ability to bowl in all formats with unrelenting pace and precision makes him an irreplaceable asset. Cricketing experts, including former Australian captain Michael Clarke, have lauded Bumrah as one of the greatest all-format fast bowlers. Clarke recently hailed him as "the best ever" among bowlers who have played in all three formats of the game, citing his versatility across varying conditions.

However, Bumrah’s fitness is paramount, and the selectors will have to closely monitor his recovery. While he is likely to miss India’s upcoming home series against England, it is expected that he will join the squad in Dubai if he proves to be pain-free and ready for the rigors of the Champions Trophy.