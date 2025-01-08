Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Siraj Set To Be Rested For England Series

In a strategic move to keep India’s fast bowler Mohammad Siraj fresh and fit for the high-stakes matches ahead, the team management has decided to rest him for the upcoming T20I series against England. This decision comes after Siraj’s relentless performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where his tireless efforts played a pivotal role in India’s success.

A Much-Needed Break After a Grueling Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mohammad Siraj has been in exceptional form over the past few months, particularly during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he bowled a staggering 157+ overs across five intense matches. His 20 wickets in the series not only made him a key player for India but also ensured that he bowled the most overs of any player in the series. Despite the heavy workload, Siraj’s energy and consistency have been unmatched. However, the Indian team’s management recognizes the importance of preserving the pacer’s physical health ahead of crucial matches later in the year.

India vs England: A White-Ball Series with High Stakes

India’s white-ball series against England will consist of five T20Is followed by a three-match ODI series. While Siraj will miss the T20I matches, reports suggest that he will rejoin the squad for the ODI series. More importantly, his availability for the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be a key factor in India’s quest for glory in the global event.

The ODI series against England is one of the final preparations for India ahead of the Champions Trophy. Keeping Siraj fit and ready for the ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025 will be crucial for the team, given his importance in the bowling attack.

Team India’s Road to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take center stage later this year, and the Indian team’s preparations are already in full swing. As part of these preparations, the team will be looking to finalize their squad for the tournament, and the upcoming ODI series against England will provide the perfect platform to assess the players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Rising Star in the Backup Role

Reports indicate that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has yet to make his ODI debut, will be included in India’s squad for the Champions Trophy as a backup opener. The young opening batsman, known for his dazzling performances in domestic cricket, will provide India with a solid backup option for established players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Additionally, key figures like Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are expected to feature prominently in the middle order, while the battle for a place between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant intensifies. With such competition for spots, the upcoming series against England will serve as a crucial opportunity for players to stake their claim.

India’s Spin Attack and Pacer Depth for ICC Champions Trophy

India’s spin attack for the Champions Trophy is expected to feature the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, with Washington Sundar also likely to play a role in the squad. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been in sensational form, leading the charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and earning a spot in the Champions Trophy squad. Arshdeep’s impressive performances in the T20 World Cup 2024 further solidify his place in the team.

The selection committee will also be keeping an eye on Varun Chakravarthy, who has the potential to provide an edge with his mystery spin. While it’s unclear whether he will make the final cut, the team is leaving no stone unturned in finalizing their squad. Another name making waves is Nitish Kumar Reddy, who could travel with the team as a backup for all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

A Crucial Rest for Mohammad Siraj

While Siraj’s exclusion from the T20I series may raise some eyebrows, the decision to rest him is strategic. The fast bowler’s workload management is vital for India’s success in the ODI series and the Champions Trophy. Siraj’s ability to consistently perform at the highest level makes him one of the most valuable assets for India, and keeping him in peak physical condition is essential for the team’s aspirations in 2025.