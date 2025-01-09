Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Moved Out Of Pakistan Due To Lack Of Preparation? PCB Says THIS

As the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy draws closer, the excitement around Pakistan's hosting of the prestigious tournament has been clouded by concerns over stadium preparations. Originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, the state of the country's stadiums—Karachi's National Bank Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium—has raised eyebrows, with renovation work still far from completion. Amid reports of unfinished plasterwork, incomplete seating, and subpar facilities, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is under immense pressure to meet the ICC's rigorous standards.

PCB Responds: Confident Preparations Will Meet Deadlines

In the face of mounting concerns, the PCB has moved quickly to address the situation. In a bold move, the upcoming ODI tri-series, featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, has been shifted from Multan to Karachi and Lahore. This decision underscores the PCB's confidence that both Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium are nearing the completion of their significant upgrades.

The renovations, which began in August 2024, were originally slated for completion by December 31, but delays have hindered progress. While some stadiums are still undergoing construction, the PCB assures that work is advancing rapidly and will be finished by the end of January. The PCB's decision to relocate the tri-series to these two venues is a clear message that the board is fully committed to delivering a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike.

Reports of Disappointing Stadium Conditions Spark Concerns

Despite the PCB's optimism, reports from sources close to the situation paint a much grimmer picture. According to a Times of India report, some of the stadiums are far from ready, with significant work still pending in several key areas. In particular, Gaddafi Stadium's plastering remains incomplete, and critical aspects such as floodlight installation, seating arrangements, and facility upgrades are still in progress. Sources cited weather delays as a contributing factor, making it difficult to meet the original deadlines.

The ICC, which requires host countries to hand over the venues well in advance for inspection and quality checks, has expressed concern over the slow pace of work. If the stadiums do not meet the required standards by February 12, there is a strong possibility that the entire Champions Trophy could be relocated to the UAE. This scenario would be a major blow to Pakistan's hopes of hosting its first global cricket event since 1996, when it co-hosted the ODI World Cup.

The Hybrid Format: India's Matches Set for Dubai

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the ongoing dispute between the BCCI and the PCB, which has led to the adoption of a hybrid model for India's matches in the tournament. As per the agreement, all of India's matches, including any knockout games, will be played in Dubai, a neutral venue. While this move was a direct result of security concerns, it also highlights the challenges facing Pakistan as it prepares to host the tournament.

PCB's Optimism Amid Growing Speculation

Despite the mounting concerns, the PCB remains optimistic that the stadiums will be ready in time for the Champions Trophy. The Gaddafi Stadium's renovation includes a significant upgrade in seating capacity, now at 35,000, and the installation of 480 state-of-the-art LED lights to enhance broadcast quality for viewers around the world. With the tri-series set to begin in late January, the PCB is hoping that any lingering doubts will be put to rest when the first ball is bowled.

However, the ICC's final inspection of the venues will be the ultimate test. With just over a month to go, the pressure is on Pakistan to deliver. As the cricketing world watches closely, only time will tell if the PCB can pull off a miracle and ensure that the 2025 Champions Trophy stays in Pakistan.