‘Character Assassination Of My Reputation’: Dhanashree Verma Hits Back To Social Media Users Amidst Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

A lot of reports emerged in the past few days which stated that India’s star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s married life is not panning out well with wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal also shared a few cryptic posts amid the divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma. In the middle of all the chaos, Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and responded to all the trolls she has been facing on social media.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," Dhanashree wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier, the couple also stopped posting pictures together on social media and as a result, fans speculated about a possible separation. As per reports, both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has commented publicly on the matter and as a result, fans are curious and concerned about the state of their marriage. It was on December 22, 2020, when the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram.

Fans have spotted Dhanashree many times in the stands during IPL matches where she used to cheer for his husband Yuzvendra Chahal. The official divorce announcement is yet to be made but then on the basis of reports, fans have already decoded that something is wrong between the couple.