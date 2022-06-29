NewsCricket
How MS Dhoni came to CSK in IPL 2008 auction, N Srinivasan remembers stiff battle with MI

MS Dhoni's bidding started from US$400,000 and by the time it touched the US$900,000 mark, only two teams were left - Mumbai Indians and CSK.

  • Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK since 2008, becoming a poster boy for the franchise
  • He has played almost all his IPL cricket here, barring those two years the franchise was banned

The story of how MS Dhoni ended up at Chennai Super Kings is as exciting as any IPL game. CSK owner N Srinivasan revealed the story behind picking Captain Cool in a event in Chennai. Srinivasan said that he wanted Dhoni at any cost and that is why he did not bid for first two picks. Srinivasan gives credit to his brilliant arithmetic sense behind capturing the Dhoni signing. He knew that other franchises would shell more for their iconic players and that would be give him a chance to grab Dhoni. 

"The reason I felt very confident was I felt the other people did not know arithmetic. They had said that they will give 10 percent [15 percent] more to the icon player, because they all wanted an icon. Punjab wanted Yuvraj Singh, Delhi wanted Virender Sehwag, Bangalore Rahul Dravid, Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar. They asked me, I said no. My father taught me some arithmetic. I figured out if 1.5 million out of five went to the icon players - then what are you left with to get the rest of the 22 players," Srinivasan was quoted as saying by Sportstar. 

MSD's bidding started from US$400,000 and by the time it touched the US$900,000 mark, only two teams were left - Mumbai Indians and CSK. The bid even reached 1.5 million mark before MI decided to pull out as they had to give their iconic plyer - Sachin Tendulkar - more 15 percent more than their most expensive player as per the then rules.

"...And that is how MS Dhoni came to Chennai. It was 100 per cent arithmetic. No other reason why we got him [Dhoni]. The anxiety to get their [other franchises] favourite player was greater than their arithmetic," said CSK owner. 

Rest, as they say, is history. Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK since then, becoming a poster boy for the franchise. He has played almost all his IPL cricket here, barring those two years the franchise was banned. Dhoni has won 4 IPL titles for the Super Kings and is one of the biggest reasons why they are among the most followed sporting franchises in the world.  

