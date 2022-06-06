Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni invests in DRONE company, here’s WHY

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has now taken an investment shot in drone-as-a-service (DaaS) player Garuda Aerospace. Dhoni plays a dual role in Garuda Aerospace – as a shareholder and as a brand ambassador.

Further Garuda Aerospace is the first drone start-up to rope in a celebrity brand ambassador. Details about the investment by Dhoni in Garuda Aerospace and the brand endorsement deals have not been disclosed.

Equipped with 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone-manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” Dhoni was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the drone company on Monday (June 6).

Our Founder and CEO @AgnishwarJ meets Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi at the 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022.' It was a pleasure to hear about the Prime Minister's vision for Drone Technology in India.@PMOIndia @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/CkawuNa5Uf — Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd (@garuda_india) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, CSK left-arm pace bowler Mukesh Choudhary has been singled out as one of the ‘best’ with the new ball, with cricketer-turned-commentator Akash Chopra saying that the 25-year-old has been carefully groomed by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the death overs.

Heaping praise on Choudhary, Chopra said on his YouTube channel, “If anyone bowls the best with the new ball, I feel it is Mukesh Choudhary. We saw him bowling at the death also where he used the natural angle of taking it across, which all left-armers do. Captain Dhoni slowly-slowly got him to bowl at the death as well.

“This is captain Dhoni’s plan – he first gets you to bowl more with the new ball and then prepares you slowly, then finishes you in the 14th or 15th over and then gives you the 19th or 20th over as well. He stood out in every challenge,” added Chopra.

Chopra also felt that Choudhary has the ability to bowl consistently. “He used to go around as a net bowler earlier but this time, he didn’t let (CSK) feel the absence of Deepak Chahar. He has taken wickets with the new ball in the powerplay and he has the amazing ability to bring the new ball in. He bowls at the one spot consistently.

“When you bowl with a high arm and from close to the stumps, the ball moves just before pitching. The later the ball swings, the more difficult it is for you to bat and he showed that by doing it. He consistently used that angle well. That is how he got the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma out,” Chopra felt.

(with IANS inputs)