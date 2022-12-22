MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are entering the IPL 2023 mini auctions with nine slots remaining to be filled. Apart from retaining skipper Dhoni, CSK have chosen to stick with top stars like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in spite of rumours of rift between the Saurshastra cricketer and the franchise after he was unceremoniously replaced last season as captain.

Apart from Jadeja, CSK have also retained the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad - who has been in sensational form in domestic cricket. Among the top foreign stars retained by the Chennai team, it includes Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and South African Dwaine Pretorius. All-rounder Deepak Chahar, who did not play a single game in IPL 2022, has also been retained by Dhoni's side.

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023: