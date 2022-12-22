Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History
IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni here.
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are entering the IPL 2023 mini auctions with nine slots remaining to be filled. Apart from retaining skipper Dhoni, CSK have chosen to stick with top stars like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in spite of rumours of rift between the Saurshastra cricketer and the franchise after he was unceremoniously replaced last season as captain.
Apart from Jadeja, CSK have also retained the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad - who has been in sensational form in domestic cricket. Among the top foreign stars retained by the Chennai team, it includes Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and South African Dwaine Pretorius. All-rounder Deepak Chahar, who did not play a single game in IPL 2022, has also been retained by Dhoni's side.
Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|Country
|Player Name
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|IPL Team 2022
|India
|MS Dhoni (wk)
|41 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 12 Cr(R)
|CSK
|India
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 6 Cr(R)
|CSK
|India
|Ambati Rayudu (wk)
|37 years
|WK- Batsman
|INR 6.75 crores(R)
|CSK
|New Zealand
|Devon Conway
|31 years
|Batsman
|INR 1 crores(R)
|CSK
|India
|Subhranshu Senapati
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|India
|Deepak Chahar
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 14 crores(R)
|CSK
|India
|Tushar Deshpande
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|Sri Lanka
|Maheesh Theekshana
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 70 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|India
|Simranjeet Singh
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|Sri Lanka
|Matheesha Pathirana
|20 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|India
|Mukesh Choudhary
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
|India
|Prashant Solanki
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.20 crores(R)
|CSK
|New Zealand
|Mitchell Santner
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.90 crores(R)
|CSK
|India
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|20 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.50 crores(R)
|CSK
|India
|Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|CSK
|England
|Moeen Ali
|35 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|CSK
|India
|Shivam Dube
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 4 crores(R)
|CSK
|South Africa
|Dwaine Pretorius
|33 years
|All-rounder
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|CSK
