Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are entering the IPL 2023 mini auctions with nine slots remaining to be filled. Apart from retaining skipper Dhoni, CSK have chosen to stick with top stars like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in spite of rumours of rift between the Saurshastra cricketer and the franchise after he was unceremoniously replaced last season as captain. 

Apart from Jadeja, CSK have also retained the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad - who has been in sensational form in domestic cricket. Among the top foreign stars retained by the Chennai team, it includes Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and South African Dwaine Pretorius. All-rounder Deepak Chahar, who did not play a single game in IPL 2022, has also been retained by Dhoni's side.

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India MS Dhoni (wk) 41 years WK-Batsman INR 12 Cr(R) CSK
India Ruturaj Gaikwad 25 years Batsman INR 6 Cr(R) CSK
India Ambati Rayudu (wk) 37 years WK- Batsman INR 6.75 crores(R) CSK
New Zealand Devon Conway 31 years Batsman INR 1 crores(R) CSK
India Subhranshu Senapati 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) CSK
India Deepak Chahar 30 years Bowler INR 14 crores(R) CSK
India Tushar Deshpande 27 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) CSK
Sri Lanka Maheesh Theekshana 22 years Bowler INR 70 Lakhs(R) CSK
India Simranjeet Singh 25 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) CSK
Sri Lanka Matheesha Pathirana 20 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) CSK
India Mukesh Choudhary 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) CSK
India Prashant Solanki 22 years Bowler INR 1.20 crores(R) CSK
New Zealand Mitchell Santner 30 years Bowler INR 1.90 crores(R) CSK
India Rajvardhan Hangargekar 20 years Bowler INR 1.50 crores(R) CSK
India Ravindra Jadeja(C) 34 years All-rounder INR 16 Cr(R) CSK
England Moeen Ali 35 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R) CSK
India Shivam Dube 29 years All-rounder INR 4 crores(R) CSK
South Africa Dwaine Pretorius 33 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs(R) CSK
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

