IPL 2025: CSK Legend MS Dhoni Finally Answers Retirement Question

India's legendary former captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player MS Dhoni finally broke silence on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. Dhoni, who has turned 43 this year has taken a wait-and-watch approach before taking the decision to retire or continue playing for the 5-time IPL champions CSK. Dhoni will see the rules and regulations for the upcoming season. MSD without a doubt is an icon of Indian cricket and back in the inaugural season of the IPL, he was bought by CSK for Rs 6 crore, the then-highest bid for a player. After that, it's all written in the history books of cricket. MS Dhoni's magical run with CSK is an example of one the finest career as captain and player with an IPL franchise.

"There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," once said N Srinivasan former BCCI Chief and ICC President.

After handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022, he took it back mid-season when CSK failed to impress like they always do and Dhoni led them to their fifth title in the very next year beating Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023. In IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed the captaincy role as the team management tried to prepare the team without Dhoni as captain in the future.

With the auction and retention plans for teams already under place, MS Dhoni is also waiting for the rules to be announced just like all teams to take a call on his future in IPL cricket.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Dhoni said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court."

"So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," he added.

Dhoni played in the 2024 season of the league after a successful knee surgery. But despite all that, he was sometimes seen struggling and limping on the field. But these occasional struggles did not dampen his spirit to entertain fans. Coming down the order with very few balls left, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, with best score of 37* and a total of 14 fours and 13 sixes in the season.