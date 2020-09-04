Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh pulls out of Indian Premier League 2020 due to 'personal reasons'

In another major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of 2020's Indian Premier League (IPL) citing "personal reasons". Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Harbhajan made the announcement and requested privacy.

He said that the CSK management has been extremely supportive to him and wish them a great IPL. " Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," he tweeted.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said, "Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times."

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets. The 40-year-old, who has been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, all-rounder Suresh Raina, who too turns up for CSK, had opted out also citing personal reasons. The Chennai-based franchise had taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that Raina has returned to India and will miss the entire 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK wrote quoting a statement from CEO KS Viswanathan.

Earlier on August 15, out-of-favour batsman Raina announced his retirement from the international cricket, minutes after experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni called curtains on his international career. Raina last represented the national side during a One-Day International (ODI) series against England in July 2018.

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The lucrative T20 tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.