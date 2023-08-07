Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife Utkarsha Pawar Opens Up Bond With MS Dhoni, Says, 'You Cannot Call Him Bhaiyya...,'

The West Indies Test and ODI teams included Ruturaj Gaikwad in their lineups. Gaikwad has drawn a lot of attention over the past few seasons thanks to his standout efforts for the Chennai Super Kings. He is now one of the bright prospects for the Indian squad at age 26 because of his performance as a CSK opener. In 16 games during CSK's championship-winning run in the IPL 2023, he scored 590 runs. Gaikwad married Maharashtra cricket player Utkarsha Pawar following the IPL championship.

Born on October 13, 1998, Utkarsha has played for Maharashtra in domestic competition. When it comes to her playing style, the 24-year-old is an all-rounder who bats and bowls right-handed.

Utkarsha has now revealed on how it felt to meet Dhoni in the CSK camp. "MS Dhoni's aura is something different. You cannot call him bhaiyya or anything. When you are meeting him, you end up calling him sir. But he is so humble and down to earth, it's unbelievable. His sense of humour is amazing, si he tries best to keep the atmosphere light. I had met him on and off but I got an opportunity to meet him properly after the final. He treats everyone like family. Even I felt like a family. Whether it was him (Ruturaj) or me, we were on the road for two months and he made us feel at home," Utkarsha Pawar said on 'Coffee, Cricket Aani Barach Kaahi'YouTube channel.



After CSK won the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in the final, the visuals of CSK players and family celebrating the victory on the ground broke the internet. There was a video of a warm hug between Jadeja and his wife Rivaba. Then there was this video of Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva asking Dhoni for a tight hug. The CSK captain could not say not to it. Another very heartwarming video from the same night has gone viral now. It included Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar and Dhoni. In the video shared by a fan, one can see Utkarsha giving a warm hug to Dhoni after she meets him and then touches his feet too to seek his blessings.

Coming to Gaikwad, after being named as the captain for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in a T20 format, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that his dream would be to win a gold medal. Ruturaj is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announce Men in Blue squad for the tournament. BCCI on Saturday posted a video of Rujuraj where he said, "The dream will be to win a gold medal, stand on the podium and listen to the National anthem for the country."

"Really thankful for this opportunity. Playing for India itself is a proud feeling. Leading the side in such a big event will be a great opportunity for me personally and also for all the other members. So really looking forward, really happy and obviously very proud," Rujuraj said in the video posted by BCCI's Twitter handle.