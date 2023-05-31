topStoriesenglish2615960
Chennai Super Kings Takes IPL Trophy To Tirupati Temple

Pictures from the special puja ceremony were shared on social media platforms. CSK fans thronged the temple complex to catch a glimpse of the IPL trophy.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
  • CSK won the trophy for the 5th time.
  • CSK defeated GT by five wickets.
  • Fans gave a shout out in the comments.

Chennai Super Kings created history as they became only the second side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win the competition five times. MS Dhoni‘s men defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in IPL 2023 final. Hours after they won the title, the prestigious IPL trophy was taken to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The team also performed a special puja to mark the historic triumph. CSK fans thronged the temple complex to catch a glimpse of the IPL trophy. N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman of India Cements Ltd, which is the principal sponsor of the Chennai-based franchise, was also present at the temple. Pictures from the special puja ceremony were shared on social media platforms.

 

 

Praising the IPL 2023 winner, one person tweeted, “There is always some power that guides one. You need to acknowledge it. CSK what a Beauty!”

 

 

Some wanted a puja to be performed in order to wish good luck to Team India ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

 

 

 

 

Expressing his love for Chennai Super Kings, this person commented, “I love this franchise. For so many reasons, also this IPL made me fan of Hardik Pandya.”

 

 

Another person termed Chennai Super Kings as the “greatest team ever.”

 

 

Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL trophies this season after defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. Apart from Chennai’s incredible victory, the IPL 2023 season also marked another sensational feat achieved by MS Dhoni. The World Cup-winning skipper became the first player ever in the history of the tournament to play 250 IPL games. The Chennai captain achieved this marvellous feat during the IPL 2023 final match against Gujarat. Following the final encounter, N Srinivasan sent a heartwarming note to the legendary India captain. 

“Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team. This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we," N Srinivasan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

