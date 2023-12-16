In a surprising turn of events, Chetan Sakariya, the talented left-arm pacer from Saurashtra, has been named among seven players with suspect bowling actions by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The revelation, just days before the IPL 2024 auction, has left fans and franchises puzzled. Sakariya, known for his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has played 19 games in the tournament and made brief appearances in one ODI and two T20Is for India. Despite his promising career, the 25-year-old now finds himself under scrutiny for his bowling action.

Chetan Sakariya is one of the seven bowlers named by the BCCI for suspect bowling action. [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/rxcK2jD31Y — Don Cricket _ (@doncricket_) December 15, 2023

BCCI's Announcement and Lack of Clarity

The BCCI has officially communicated Sakariya's inclusion in the suspect list to IPL franchises, emphasizing that the bowler is not currently facing a ban. The exact details of when he was reported remain unclear, creating confusion among cricket enthusiasts and officials from the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Sakariya's Current Status and Recovery

Presently recovering from a back stress fracture, Sakariya, who was recently released by the Delhi Capitals, is not deterred by the situation. There are indications that the left-arm pacer might make a swift return to action, possibly featuring in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Other Players on the Suspect List

Sakariya is not the only name on the suspect list; notable players like Tanush Kotian, Rohan Kunnummal, Chirag Gandhi, Salman Nizar, Saurabh Dubey, and Arpit Guleria also find themselves under scrutiny. In contrast, Manish Pandey and KL Shrijith from the Karnataka State Cricket Association are currently facing bowling bans.

IPL 2024 Auction and Team Preparations

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the IPL 2024 auction scheduled for December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, teams are grappling with uncertainties. IPL franchises are keenly observing the situation, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, and are awaiting clarity from the BCCI.

Sakariya's Journey and Comeback Aspirations

Despite missing out on this season's domestic matches, Sakariya remains hopeful and has listed himself with a base price of Rs 50 lakh for the IPL auction. The young pacer, who rose to fame in his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in 2021, is determined to bounce back and showcase his prowess on the field.