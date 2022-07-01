NewsCricket
5TH IND VS ENG TEST

Cheteshwar Pujara ko ab khilane ka...: India batter massively trolled after poor show in 5th IND vs ENG Test

The poor outing has earned Pujara many brickbats from the fans. While some questioned his place in the side, others said that his time to retire from international cricket has come.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
  • Coming to Pujara, he has one more innings to show his worth. Not to forget, Pujara is 34 and is only getting older
  • With the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Priyank Panchal doing well in domestic cricket, Pujara's place is surely not secured in the team

Indian opener for the fifth and last Test vs England Cheteshwar Pujara faced a lot of heat after another poor outing with the Indian team. The solid Test batter scored just 13 off 46 balls, including two fours, before getting out. James Anderson brought his fall with a ball around the off stump. He made Pujara play with a forward press but the ball had extra bounce which surprised the batter, taking the outside edge of the bat to slips where Zak Crawley made no mistake. 

The poor outing has earned Pujara many brickbats from the fans. While some questioned his place in the side, others said that his time to retire from international cricket has come. Check out some reactions below.

Pujara was dropped from the Test side after his dismal outings in the away Tests vs South Africa earlier this year. However, courtesy his good show with the bat in the county season where he scored 3 centuries, Pujara earned a call back to the national side. However, his poor form in Test cricket continues with a poor score in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. 

On the match front, England won the toss and opted to field first and had India under the mat in the first two sessions of the day. James Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill, Pujara and then Matthew Potts, who troubled New Zealand batters in his debut series not long ago, removed Virat Kohli for 11. Potts had also removed Hanuma Vihari who looked all set in the middle. 

Coming to Pujara, he has one more innings to show his worth. Not to forget, Pujara is 34 and is only getting older. With the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Priyank Panchal doing well in domestic cricket, Pujara's place is surely not secured in the team. Will the selectors back him further if he fails in the second innings? Only time will tell. 

