Chris Gayle breaks record of most catches by West Indies player in ODIs

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle on Sunday added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap as he broke the record of most catches by a West Indies player in One-Day Internationals (ODI) during his side's International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash against South Africa at Ageas Bowl on Monday.

The 39-year-old caught South African opener Hashim Amla (six) at slip off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery in the third over to claim his 122nd catch in his 292nd ODI he played for the Caribbean side.

Gayle surpassed West Indies legend Carl Hooper, who had bagged 120 catches in 227 matches he played for the West Indies between 1987 and 2003. Brian Lara is third on the list with 117 catches in 295 matches, with Vivian Richards (100 catches in 187 ODIs) and Richie Richardson (75 catches in 224 matches) completing the top five.

Overall, Gayle is standing at the 14th spot on the list of players with most catches in ODIs.

Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene is standing at the top of the list with 218 grabs in 448 matches followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting with 160 catches in 375 matches. The Indian duo of Mohammad Azharuddin (156 catches from 334 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar (140 grabs from 463 matches) are standing at the third and fourth spot, respectively.

Earlier, the 2019 ICC World Cup clash between West Indies and South Africa was interrupted by rain at Ageas Bowl in Hampshire.