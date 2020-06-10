Chris Gayle supports Darren Sammy's racism allegation, says 'never too late to fight for the right cause'

Star West Indies Chris Gayle on Tuesday (June 9) he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper and teammate Darren Sammy over racism allegation saying that it is "never too late to fight for the right cause."

The debate around racism in Cricket started after Sammy alleged his IPL teammates making derogatory reamrks against him during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Responding to Sammy's revelation, Gayle tweeted: "It's never too late to fight for the right cause or what you've experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it's in the game".

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

Earlier, Gayle had also claimed that he had also faced racism and stressed that racism is something that has been bothering cricket as well.

Sammy released a video on Tuesday claiming that the racial slurs against him were used by Sunrisers players.

"I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people," Sammy said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

"This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people," he added.

"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny," Sammy remarked.