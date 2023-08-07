Colombo Strikers Vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 10 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch CS Vs GT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Bottom-placed Colombo Strikers will be up against table-toppers Galle Titans in match No. 10 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium on Monday. The Strikers, featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam, have just won 1 out of their 3 matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the five-team table with just 2 points.

The Titans, on the other hand, have won 2 out of their 3 matches so far and have 4 points currently. Both teams have suffered defeats in their last matches as well. The Strikers heartbreakingly lost by 10 runs to Dambulla Aura in their last encounter, failing to chase down 193 runs to win.

Niroshan Dickwella’s side ended at 182 for 4 in spite of Babar Azam’s 41 off 24 balls and Nuwanidu Fernando’s 56 off 39 balls. The Titans, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season in their last match as well, hammered by Jaffna Kings by 8 wickets. The Titans were restricted to just 117 for 9 with Dunith Wellalage claiming 4/10 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 54 helped the Kings race to their target in just 12.4 overs.



Game number 10 is set to rock the hills, as Colombo and Galle do battle! Have you got your tickets?



Be part of the action in Kandy. Get your tickets now!



Book online via BookMyShow _ https://t.co/Ee5f50Jmn4#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/CazuyHSfY5 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 7, 2023

Here are all the details about Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 will be held on Monday, August 7.

Where is Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 start?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 on TV in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, MNK Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, D Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Niroshan Dickwella (C), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Galle Titans: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Shavon Daniel, Dasun Shanaka (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Sadeera Samarakoon, Tim Seifert (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Richard Ngarava