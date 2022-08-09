India’s star squash player Dipika Pallikal won her fourth Commonwealth Games medal, bringing home a bronze from the mixed doubles event in Birmingham on Sunday. Apart from this bronze, Dipika has won a gold CWG 2014 in Glasgow in the doubles event and two silver medals at the CWG 2018 in Gold Coast in doubles and mixed doubles.

Dipika, who is married to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, is playing her first CWG after giving birth to twin sons. Karthik, who was selected in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022, posted an Instagram story praising his wife with the caption, “Well done. Super proud” and with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, star mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze to secure India’s second medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In a repeat of last edition’s final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8, 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play-off.

The Indian duo, who had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals. “To win the gold medal would have been huge for India, so for us to come back today and produce the performance and play the way we did, is brilliant,” Ghosal said after the win.

Dipika added: “It’s always hard to back up after a very tough loss and it was very important to be mentally strong today. We had to try and put that behind us – we played really well and stuck to our game plan.”

On returning to the game after giving birth to twins last October, Dipika said: “If you’d asked me two years back whether I wanted to get back on court, let alone win a medal, I would have definitely doubted myself. I’m just happy that the hard work I've put in on and off the court has helped to win us a medal.

“The sacrifices of time away from the family, getting up in the morning and doing the same thing again and again while being away from the kids, it makes it all worth it,” she added.