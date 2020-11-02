‘Competition of fat percentage’: Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant

Yuvraj Singh engaged in a funny banter on Twitter with a cheeky comment where he trolled Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

It all started with Mumbai Indians official Twitter handle, posting an image of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. In the photo, Sharma and Pant can be seen discussing something.

“Still waiting for that six-hitting competition between Pant and Ro!,” is what they captioned the tweet.

Yuvraj, who played for Mumbai Indians last season, couldn’t contain himself and replied to the post by writing: “Or competition of fat percentage on their cheeks,” a funny dig at the overweight duo.

Yuvraj, known for his easy-going and nature, followed it up with another amusing comment. He said “It’s like Ro is saying to Pant tere gaal jyada mote hain ya mere?” (It’s like Rohit is asking Pant whether your cheeks are fatter or mine ?)

While Yuvraj has since then deleted his comments, Pant and Sharma do look noticeably overweight in the picture. Several fans agreed with Yuvraj, with his comment garnering thousands of likes. Pant and Rohit’s tournament has been blighted with injuries with both of them missing crucial games because of hamstring injuries – which can be attributed to them not having optimum levels of fitness and carrying those extra pounds.

Several cricket fans and pundits were shocked at the dismal physical state of several players at the beginning of the tournament. Rohit Sharma looked quite out of shape during Mumbai Indians opening matches but since then, he did well and looked better conditioned.

While, the almost six month hiatus from the game owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has to be taken into consideration, fans expected more out of their favourite stars, who are paid huge chunks of money in the IPL.