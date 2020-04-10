हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

Coronavirus: BCCI clears dues of centrally contracted players

Due to the ongoing situation related to the coronavirus pandemic, players in England have opted to take pay cuts, while it is highly likely that the Australian players would opt for the same.

Coronavirus: BCCI clears dues of centrally contracted players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared the dues of all of its centrally contracted players, sources within the board confirmed on Friday.

Due to the ongoing situation related to the coronavirus pandemic, players in England have opted to take pay cuts, while it is highly likely that the Australian players would opt for the same.

However, the BCCI has taken swift action and has decided to not let players suffer in these times.

When asked about the development, sources within the BCCI said: "Yes, we have cleared the dues for contracted players till March 31, 2020, all the quarterly installments of centrally contracted players have been cleared."

"Also, the match fees of all the players (both India and India A) during this period have also been cleared at the end of the financial year," the source added.

In March this year, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL till April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the IPL gets cancelled, the board will have to incur huge financial losses.

The ODI series between India and South Africa was also postponed due to COVID-19.

India`s count of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,761, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 206.

 

Tags:
BCCICoronavirusCOVID-19IPL 2020ODI
Next
Story

Coronavirus lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar to help 5,000 people in Mumbai with ration

Corona Meter
  • 6761Confirmed
  • 516Discharged
  • 206Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Watch Video: 'Corona' on two thousand note, everyone surprised!