Coronavirus COVID-19: England suspends professional cricket until at least May 28

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to multiply around the world, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to suspend professional cricket in the country until at least May 28.

In an official statement released, the ECB said that the board has agreed to delay the start of the season due to coronavirus following a proper discussion with First Class Counties, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

"It was agreed that, given the current information available, a seven-week delay to the start of the season is the most appropriate approach," the ECB said in an official statement.

The ECB further stated that they have started modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August with the three-Test series against West Indies, the Vitality Blast and England Women’s schedule against India.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said that the first priority of the board is to protect the wellbeing of everyone in this difficult time.

“During this period of deep uncertainty it is the ECB’s first priority to protect the wellbeing of everyone within the cricket family, from players, to fans and colleagues across the game," he stated.

“The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces. I am reassured by the collaborative effort from across the game that together, we will make the very best of whatever length of season we are able to safely schedule in the coming months," Harrison added.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally.