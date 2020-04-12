Coronavirus pandemic: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan returns home in US after self-isolation

Suspended Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to his home in the United States of America after self-isolating himself for two weeks in a hotel after travelling from Dhaka amid the coranavirus outbreak.

The 33-year-old, who is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its anti-corruption code relating to his failure to report bookie approcaches, has now made his way back to USA to be with his pregnant wife Umme Ahmed Shishir.

Shakib and Umme, who got married in 2012, are set to become parents for the second time next month.

Reflecting on his time in self-isolation, Shakib said that it was indeed a tough time for him as he had no relation to normal life.

"It was a tough period.It had no relation to normal life. It was like adopting to a different condition, as we say in cricket. Since I had come on a flight from Bangladesh, I didn't want my family to be at risk," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying to the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo in his first interview since last October.

Shakib further revealed that he has been following all the coronavirus safety measures since making a return to home.

"After I had returned home, I went out just once to buy some stuff. I was wearing gloves and mask. We are constantly washing hands and using sanitizers. Whenever someone comes home, we keep their clothes separate or wash it," he added.

While handing over the ban to Shakib in October last year, the ICC had stated that the Bangladesh all-rounder would be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020 if he satisfies the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction.