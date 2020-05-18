Coronavirus crises: BCCI ready to wait further before organising skill-based training camp

Following a fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to combat the threat of coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players.

On Sunday, the MHA announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31, with sports complexes and stadiums being allowed to reopen but without spectators.

The development means the players can resume their individual training, but the camp which they are planning is not possible to go ahead until travel restrictions are in place.

Following the development, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said that safety and well-being of the players are their first priority and, therfore, they won't rush into any decision which could hamper India's efforts in containing the spread of virus.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country," Dhumal said in an official press release.



"Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also informed that they would coordinate with its state cricket association to chalk out a plan for skill-based training at a local level.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," the BCCI statement added.

As coronavirus lockdown has put all the cricketing activities at halt including 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), the players have switched to social media to keep their fans entertained these days. From sharing their day-to-day activities during lockdown to spreading awareness about COVID-19, the cricketers are making the most of this forced break.

Notably, the BCCI had earlier also postponed the 2020 IPL--which was due to take place from March 24 to May 29--indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19.