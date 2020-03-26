Coronavirus: ICC gives respite to fans, opens archive of last 45 years for broadcast

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened its comprehensive archive of match footage and programming to its broadcast partners, giving fans throughout the world the opportunity to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments of the last 45 years as they stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move will enable fans around the world to watch memorable cricket matches, highlights and ICC films at a time live sport programming stands disrupted due to the coronavirus. ICC events dating back to 1975, including the men’s and women’s ICC Cricket World Cups and T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy as well as the U19 World Cups have been made available.

Additionally fans can join in the fun via Watch Parties on the ICC Facebook page where some of the most iconic games in the history of the sport will be replayed in full.

Match highlights and tournament recaps will also be delivered through ICC social channels and the ICC website and mobile app and fans can get involved and vote on the memories they want to see from the ICC archive.

Reflecting on the decision, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “We are facing unprecedented times as a sports industry and the need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever. With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world we thought the next best thing would be to release our archive to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories."

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 22,000 people and has affected more than 4,80,000 persons globally.