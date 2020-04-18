Coronavirus: Lancashire Cricket terminates contract of Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, BJ Watling

Lancashire Cricket has cancelled the contract of its overseas players namely New Zealand’s BJ Watling, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner after mutually agreeing for the same for the upcoming 2020 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement released by Lancashire, the English country club said that they have terminated the contracts of the trio given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 – and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date – Lancashire’s Director of Cricket Paul Allott has contacted all three players and representatives over the last two weeks and having explained the situation, it was mutually agreed that all three contracts for the 2020 season would be cancelled,” the statement said.

While New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was roped in for the first nine games of the County Championship, all-rounders Maxwell and Faulkner were due to play for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast competition.

Lancashire’s Director of Cricket Paul Allott thanked the three players and their representatives for their understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision.

“We were all looking forward to welcoming BJ Watling to Emirates Old Trafford for the majority of our Specsavers County Championship campaign, whilst welcoming Glenn and James back to the Club for our Vitality Blast campaign,” he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier postponed professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 in the wake of coronavirus crises.