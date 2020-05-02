हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surrey

Coronavirus: Surrey cancels county contracts of Shadab Khan, D'Arcy Short

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to further extend the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Surrey cancels county contracts of Shadab Khan, D&#039;Arcy Short
Image Credits: Twitter/@surreycricket

Surrey County Cricket Club has cancelled the contract of its overseas players namely Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan and Australian opener D' Arcy Short after mutually agreeing for the same for the upcoming 2020 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to further extend the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to standstill.

This means, the Vitality Blast--which was scheduled to begin at The Kia Oval on May 28--will be pushed as late in the season as possible in order to give it the best chance of being held in full.

In an official statement released by Surrey, the English county club said that Director of Cricket Alec Stewart spoke to Shadab and Short and decided to mutually terminate the contracts of the two players given the cancellation of all fixtures until at least July 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date. 

“I would like to thank both Shadab & D’Arcy and their management companies for their understanding of the current situation and the impact these testing times are having on our game," Kia Oval official website quoted Stewart as saying.

“While we continue to prepare for cricket at The Kia Oval this summer, uncertainties around restrictions and scheduling across the world and here in the UK means this is the most sensible decision for both the players and the Club for now.," he concluded.

The ECB had initially postponed professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 in the wake of coronavirus crises.

 

Tags:
SurreyCoronavirusShadab KhanD'Arcy ShortPakistanAustralia
Next
Story

Coronavirus pandemic: Herschelle Gibbs to auction his bat used in record run-chase against Australia

Corona Meter
  • 37336Confirmed
  • 9951Discharged
  • 1218Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M54S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day