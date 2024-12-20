‘Could Take Over BCCI Or ICC’: Rashid Latif’s Big Reveal On Ravichandran Ashwin’s Future Plan

On Wednesday, December 18, one of the greatest off-spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement, leaving fans in splits. A lot of current and former cricketers showed their respect for Ashwin by wishing him on social media. Joining the list, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif also reserved big praise on the Indian star for his sharp cricketing brain.

The Tamil Nadu-based player called time on his career after the third Test between India and Australia ended on a draw. He played his last Test match for India in Adelaide where he registered figures of 1-53 in his 18 overs and also scored 29 runs with the bat.

“Ashwin, as a cricketer, maybe he hasn’t received the respect he deserves in the dressing room; I don’t know about it. He’s wondering if he’ll be in the playing XI or not. He’s the world’s No. 3 bowler, and taking 537 wickets for India is a huge achievement,” Latif told IANS news agency.

“Perhaps he feels that his career might be nearing its end, especially when players like Washington Sundar are getting preference, so he might be deciding whether he’ll play in the Sydney Test or not, whether he’ll play in Melbourne or not. At some point, a person reaches a boiling point. I’ve been there myself many times,” he added.

Talking about Ashwin’s stats, he ended his international career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and became India’s second-leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619).

“But as a cricketer, as a genius of the game, there are many cricketers in India, but Ashwin is on a different level. His qualities are of a different level. I believe that in the future, he could take over BCCI or ICC as he’s that capable. He is very humble, and you wouldn’t even realise that he’s such a big cricketer. Best wishes to him from my side, from Pakistan.

“He’s had an outstanding career. Look at him; as a batter, Ashwin has six centuries, which Dhoni probably doesn’t even have,” the former Pakistan player added.