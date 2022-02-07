COV vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 21 at Sylhet International Stadium, 12 PM IST February 7

The Comilla Victorians will face off against Fortune Barishal in Match No. 21 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday (February 7). The Victorians are currently at the top of the points table in the tournament having won four out of their six matches so far. They have lost only a single game and one match was washed away due to rain.

The Barishal, on the other hand, have won four out of 7 matches and are placed in the second position on the points table. Their last game against Sylhet Sunrisers was abandoned due to rain.

Match Details

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match No. 21

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date & Time: February 7th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

COV vs FBA BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batters: Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Tanvir Islam, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

COV vs FBA BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan

Fortune Barishal: Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Irfan Sukkur, Munim Shahriar, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam