COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12 PM IST February 1

High-flying Comilla Victorians will be up against Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 15 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Tuesday (February 1). The Victorians have been on song, having registered a hattrick of wins in this tournament. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 83 while Cameron Delport hammered 51 not out as the Victorians piled up a massive 183/3 against the Chattogram Challengers. With 3 wins in 3 matches, they occupy the top spot in the standings with 6 points.

Their opponents Minister Group Dhaka are having a roller coaster ride in this competition. In their first 5 matches, having won just 2 of them so far. They chased down a challenging total of 175 in their previous game against Sylhet Sunrisers with 9 wickets in hand to return to form. They are at 3rd spot in the standings with 4 points.

Match Details

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 15

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: February 1st at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

COV vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad, Liton Das

Batters: Mahmudullah (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Faf du Plessis (C), Cameron Delport

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Mahmudullah

COV vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorian: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Cameron Delport, Karim Janat, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Imran Uzzaman, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Qais Ahmad, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain