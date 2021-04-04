COVID-19: Billy Stanlake, others turn down offer to be Josh Hazlewood's replacement in IPL 2021

After enduring a tough campaign in UAE last year, the problems are not ending soon for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as the three time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners gear up for the upcoming edition, starting from April 9.

CSK's top pacer Josh Hazlewood pulled out from the tournament and as per fresh media reports the franchise are sweating hard behind the scenes to find an ideal replacement for the Australian. As per a report in Times of India, the franchise approached Billy Stanlake, but the latter has turned down the offer.

The report added, other fringe players, who were also approached by the franchise, have so far not accepted CSK's offer.

In addition, a member from the CSK content team also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, however, as per reports the concerned individual was not in contact with any team members.

Meanwhile, COVID has once again crawled its way into the lucrative T20 league. So far, three cricketers have tested positive for the virus, with Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana already recovering from the deadly virus. The KKR batsman on Saturday started training with the rest of the team after his test report returned negative.

However, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal are yet to recover from COVID and are currently is isolaion and under the supervision of medical staff.