Covid-19-hit India thrash Ireland by 174 runs to reach ICC U19 World Cup quarterfinal

India made it two wins from two at the ICC Under-19 World Cup thanks to a brilliant batting performance against Ireland although six of their players including skipper Yash Dhull was laid low by Covid-19. The four-time champions made 307 for five from their 50 overs on the way to a 174-run win that puts them top of Group B.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Australia were pushed by an impressive Scotland team but managed to seal a win that marks the perfect response after their defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday.

India followed up Saturday’s 45-run win over South Africa with a comprehensive victory against Ireland at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. Opener Harnoor Singh set the tone for his team, back to his best form after only scoring a solitary run in the win over South Africa on Saturday.

This time he made 88 before Matthew Humphreys trapped him lbw. However, by that point India were already closing in on 200, helped by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 79. They then set a daunting target of 308 for Tim Tector’s team, who started the tournament with a 39-run over Uganda, to hunt down.

India are the first team to qualify for the #U19CWC quarter-finals!#INDvIREhttps://t.co/ZX0PvARs9g — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 19, 2022

The powerplay proved tricky for Ireland to get a foothold in the match and keep up with the required run rate. And when spinner Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck in only the third over to send Jack Dickson back to the dressing room, they were left reeling.

Any hopes of a fightback finally went when Joshua Cox’s thick edge was caught at the second attempt by wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana as he headed back to the pavilion for 28. Ireland were eventually bowled out for 133, Aneeshwar Gautam perhaps the pick of the Men in Blue attack with figures of two for 11 at an economy of 2.75.

India next face Uganda, where a win would see them secure top spot in Group B, while Ireland face South Africa.

Brief scores: India U19 307/5 (Harnoor Singh 88, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 79, Raj Bawa 42; Muzamil Sherzad 3/79) bt Ireland U19 133 in 39 overs (Scott Macbeth 32; Kaushal Tambe 2/8, Aneeshwar Gautam 2/11, Garv Sangwan 2/23)