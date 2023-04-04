topStoriesenglish2591286
COVID-19 Hits IPL 2023, Star Commentator Aakash Chopra Tested Positive

Chopra is a part of the star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2023, broadcasted by JioCinema, and is also involved in other shows.

Apr 04, 2023

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, who is currently working as a commentator in the ongoing IPL 2023, has tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of the tournament. Chopra, aged 45, shared an update about his health on Twitter, revealing that he has mild symptoms and will be taking a few days off from his commentary duties.

"Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups...the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms ... all under control," Chopra said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days, hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL," he added.

Chopra is a part of the star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2023, broadcasted by JioCinema, and is also involved in other shows. The organizers and broadcasters will be monitoring his situation closely to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The coronavirus pandemic has previously impacted the IPL, leading organizers to create bio-bubbles and hold it in safe venues during the last few seasons. However, this season has returned to the traditional home and away-format, with India recording new coronavirus cases in the last week.

As of Tuesday, India has registered 3,038 new coronavirus cases, with 21,179 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The situation will be closely monitored to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the IPL.

