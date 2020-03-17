COVID-19 outbreak: Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands; watch here

New Delhi: Indian batting star Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) took to his social media accounts and told his fans how to wash hands amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a 01:07 minute-long video, the master blaster is seen giving instructions on how to wash hands.

Sachin posted the video with a caption, "We are all concerned about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). One simple thing we can do to keep this virus from spreading is to keep our hands clean."

Master Blaster added, "It is mandatory to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. Always wash your hands thoroughly."

The coronavirus positive cases in India have touched 137 by Tuesday evening and Sachin's home state has been the worst-hit with 39 cases.