हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

COVID-19 outbreak: Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands; watch here

The coronavirus positive cases in India have touched 137 by Tuesday evening and Sachin's home state has been the worst-hit with 39 cases.

COVID-19 outbreak: Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands; watch here
Twitter/@sachin_rt

New Delhi: Indian batting star Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) took to his social media accounts and told his fans how to wash hands amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a 01:07 minute-long video, the master blaster is seen giving instructions on how to wash hands.

 

Sachin posted the video with a caption, "We are all concerned about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). One simple thing we can do to keep this virus from spreading is to keep our hands clean."

Master Blaster added, "It is mandatory to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. Always wash your hands thoroughly."

 

The coronavirus positive cases in India have touched 137 by Tuesday evening and Sachin's home state has been the worst-hit with 39 cases.

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarCoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCricket
Next
Story

COVID-19: Pakistan Super League postponed

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 17, 2020