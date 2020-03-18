COVID-19: South African cricketers asked to self-isolate after returning from India tour

Cape Town: The South African 16-member ODI squad has been asked to self-isolate itself for 14 days as a precaution against the coronavirus. The team has been asked to do so following their return from the cancelled tour of India. The team was slated to play three ODIs against the Men in Blue.

The Proteas arrived back home earlier on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) after their series against India got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

"We have recommended that all players self-isolate and social distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days because I think it`s proper guidance to protect people around them," sport24.co.za quoted CSA's Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra.

"In that period, should any of them have any symptoms or any other factors of concern, we will ensure we investigate appropriately and manage it accordingly," he added.

The first ODI between South Africa and India was called off due to rain, and then the tour was postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the BCCI had decided to play the second and third ODIs behind closed doors, but looking at the situation, both the boards decided to call off the tour and get on with the series in future.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new `epicentre` of the coronavirus pandemic.