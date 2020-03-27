Cricket Association of Bengal donates Rs 25 lakh to coronavirus relief fund

While India continues its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced that it will donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh to state goverment's emergency relief fund to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Besides making a significant contribution, the CAB also issued a former appeal, signed by its president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehasish Ganguly, to its affiliated state units to come forward and donate generously towards coronavirus relief fund.

Meanwhile, the state association also urged former and current cricketers, scorers, umpires, match observers, coaches and others related to the game to play their part during this tough situation.

Earlier, CAB former president and current chief of the Board of the Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underpriveleged in this difficult time.

So far, India has recorded more than 720 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths from it.