Sourav Ganguly

Cricket Association of Bengal will take a call on removing Imran Khan's portraits soon: Sourav Ganguly

Image Credits: PTI

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that a decision on whether the portraits of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be removed from the office of the cricketing body will be taken very soon. 

"We will take a call very soon," ANI quoted Ganguly as saying.

The prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI) had recently decided to cover a portrait of the Pakistan PM in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed. A suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad targetted the convoy comprising of the men on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. 

The convoy which comprised of 2500 CRPF personnel in 78 buses, was attacked at around 3.15 PM at Ladhu Modi Lethpora while travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently said that his entire team would stand by whatever decision the Union Government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take on their 2019 ICC World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16. 

Earlier, former Indian opener Kapil Dev had also stated that it is better to leave it to the Union Government to decide whether the country should play against its arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup or not. 

Sourav GangulyImran KhanCricket Association of BengalcabPulwama attackPulwamaPakistan
