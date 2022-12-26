Cricket Australia renames annual award for men's Test player in honour of Shane Warne

In memory of the late spin legend Shane Warne, Cricket Australia has renamed its top yearly award for finest performance in Test cricket. The Allan Border Medal, given to the best performer of the year across all forms, will be the most prestigious award for men, followed by the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award, which will be handed yearly at the Australian Cricket Awards. When honours were given to the legendary leg-spinner who passed away on March 4, 2022, while on vacation at the island of Ko Samui, the trophy was renamed here on Monday, the first day of the annual Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against South Africa.

The Shane Warne Test Player Of The Year sounds pretty good to us __ pic.twitter.com/S5Iasx6Hyw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 26, 2022

"As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity," said CA chief executive Nick Hockley on the occasion.

"Shane was a proud advocate of test cricket and you only have to look around at all the fans who came out to the MCG in their floppy hats and zinc on Boxing Day to realise what a profound impact he had on the game."

"The whole cricket community continues to mourn his loss and our thoughts, as always, are with Shane's family and friends, particularly his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer."

The announcement comes just ahead of Cricket Austria's awards, including the Allan Border Medal for en and Belinda Clark Women's award, which will be presented on January 30.

Warne played 145 tests between 1992-2007 and his 708 wickets were the record until he was passed by Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Also on Monday, "Warnie 350" -- the spin legend's Test cap number -- was stencilled onto the MCG turf with family member of the late star present in the crowd.

On the occasion, Australian Cricket Association CEO, Todd Greenberg said: "I'm proud that the ACA, along with Cricket Australia, is able to recognise the incredible impact Shane had on Test cricket with an award named in his honour.

"While he was a once-in-a-generation player, he was very much a man who understood the important contribution all players made to Australian cricket. He played an important role in the formative years of the ACA and never knocked back an opportunity to promote and grow the game�and once they came, nobody knew how to put on a show quite like Warney - particularly here at the MCG.

"Our thoughts remain with Shane's family, particularly his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer, and his many, many great friends within cricket."

The Australian Cricket Awards are held on an annual basis to celebrate the performances of Australian players across national and domestic cricket.