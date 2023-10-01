With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup just around the corner, teams are leaving no stone unturned to fine-tune their skills and strategies. In an interesting turn of events, the Australian cricket team attempted to replicate the prowess of R Ashwin, the Indian stalwart spinner, by reaching out to Gujarat's local spin sensation, Mahesh Pithania. However, Pithania, who shares a bowling style akin to Ashwin's, has politely declined Australia's request.

Australia team called Mahesh Pithania to join their practice session at Chennai so their team can face R Ashwin but the boy denied their offer because he is busy for the upcoming domestic season @ashwinravi99 @BCCI #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Z56uA890cT — vipul kashyap (@kashyapvipul) October 1, 2023

A Pithania-Ashwin Connection

Earlier this year, during Australia's tour of India for a test series, Mahesh Pithania assisted the Australian team in their nets sessions. His uncanny resemblance to Ashwin's bowling style made him a valuable asset for the visiting team. Recognizing the importance of practicing against spin, the Australians sought Pithania's assistance once more, this time in Chennai, where both India and Australia will embark on their World Cup campaign.

Commitments in Domestic Cricket

However, Mahesh Pithania's loyalty to his domestic commitments and the upcoming home season has led him to politely turn down the Australian team's offer. Pithania shared, "I received a call from Pritesh Joshi, a sidearm specialist who is currently with the Australian squad. He informed me about their desire to have me join them in Chennai to prepare for Ashwin's bowling. But this time, I had to decline their offer as I am fully engaged in domestic cricket commitments. I have to focus on my practice and training, and regrettably, I had to say no to them this time."

Ashwin's Remarkable Performance

The move to approach Mahesh Pithania underscores the Australian team's determination to adapt to challenging conditions in the subcontinent, particularly against the likes of Ashwin. The Indian veteran spinner has been in fine form recently, particularly in the ODI series against Australia, where he showcased his skills by claiming three wickets in the second ODI at Indore. This performance has made him a pivotal component of India's World Cup squad.

While Mahesh Pithania's decision to decline Australia's request is understandable, it highlights the global cricketing community's recognition of the importance of quality net practice sessions against formidable opponents like Ashwin. As the World Cup approaches, both India and Australia are striving to fine-tune their strategies and skills to emerge victorious in the tournament. Fans worldwide eagerly await this high-stakes cricketing extravaganza, where Ashwin's spin and Pithania's commitment to domestic cricket will surely be closely watched and discussed.