Cricket fraternity lauds India's comprehensive win over Bangladesh in Indore Test

The cricket fraternity on Saturday came in unison to congratulate the Indian men's cricket team for clinching a comprehensive victory by an innings and 130 runs against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

From former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif to cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, all took to their social media handles to laud the Virat Kohli and boys for their brilliant efforts.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman lauded the hosts' complete performance during the match, saying that the fast bowlers intimidated the batsmen well.

"One more comprehensive win for Team India. While the batting was excellent, it was very exciting to see the way the three Indian quick bowlers intimidated the batsmen. Complete team performance. #INDvBAN," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kaif was happy to see the Indian pacers creating havoc and fear in the minds of their oppositions.

"Fantastic win for Team India and so great to see our fast bowlers creating havoc and fear in the minds of batsman. #INDvBAN," he tweeted.

Manjrekar, on the other hand, wrote, "When people were wondering who would fill Rahul Dravid’s big boots at no 3, I remember saying at the time, let’s have 3 world class bowlers instead. Well, India now have more than 3! #TeamIndia."

Former Indian batsman RP Singh informed that skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather on his illustrious cap as he clinched most innings wins as Test captain.

"An innings win! @imVkohli breaks another record as captain! Most innings wins as Test captain is a great achievement. What a fantastic team effort by #TeamIndia. #INDvBAN," Singh said.

He further applauded Mohammad Shami's brilliant bowling efforts during the match.

"It is no longer a surprise that @MdShami11 bowls outstandingly in second innings, more so in Indian conditions. What is surprising to me is that a Test match finish inside 3 day and spinners are not able to take a total of five wicket! #Shami #INDvBAN," RP Singh tweeted.

Earlier, Mohammad Shami bagged a four-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 213 runs in their second innings to clinch the match on the third day and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

On Friday, Mayank Agarwal (243) slammed his second double century while Ajinkya Rahane well-supported him with 86-run knock as India declared their first innings at 493 for six at stumps on the second day in reply to Bangladesh's total of just 150.

Ravindra Jadeja was another notable contributor for the hosts with a 60-run knock.

On the opening day, India bowled out Bangladesh cheaply for 150 runs after the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of three for 27, while Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav all chipped in with two wickets each.

The two sides will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning November 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.